Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PulteGroup (PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2022 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – PulteGroup is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PulteGroup’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining on solid demand trends and higher pricing. Home sales gross margin was up 210 basis points (bps) year over year in 2021. Prudent land investments, focus on entry-level buyers, returning more free cash flow to its shareholders raise hopes. Solid operating results and the resultant cash flow enabled it to invest $4.2 billion in land in 2021, while allowing it to return more than $1 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Yet, major disruptions in the manufacture and supply of building products have been extending overall build cycles. Also, higher costs for building homes along with rising land, labor and raw material costs are concerns.”

3/31/2022 – PulteGroup was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

3/31/2022 – PulteGroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $55.00.

3/10/2022 – PulteGroup had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – PulteGroup was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

PHM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

