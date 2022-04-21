Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TrueBlue (TBI)

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2022 – TrueBlue was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2022 – TrueBlue is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – TrueBlue was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – TrueBlue is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TBI traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. 3,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,296. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

Get TrueBlue Inc alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.