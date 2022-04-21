ResMed (RMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RMD opened at $245.04 on Thursday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $187.09 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total transaction of $1,318,926.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,179,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in ResMed by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

