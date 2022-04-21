Reviewing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and LiveOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.24 -$2.11 million N/A N/A LiveOne $65.23 million 1.02 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.23

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Watch Restaurant Group and LiveOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.70, suggesting a potential upside of 79.45%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than LiveOne.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats LiveOne on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered Beverly Hills, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.