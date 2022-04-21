Reviewing Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease 26.75% 3.84% 2.31%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Generation Income Properties and Broadstone Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadstone Net Lease 0 4 0 0 2.00

Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 160.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Broadstone Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 4.15 -$1.24 million N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease $382.88 million 9.63 $102.43 million $0.66 34.20

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Generation Income Properties on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties (Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

