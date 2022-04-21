Reviewing PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and C4 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 9.59 -$83.89 million ($1.82) -4.95

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C4 Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and C4 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A C4 Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60

C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.22, indicating a potential upside of 246.53%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% C4 Therapeutics -183.23% -22.85% -17.50%

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.