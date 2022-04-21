Reviewing Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Ubiquiti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion 1.08 $2.65 billion $0.76 11.54 Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 9.59 $616.58 million $8.55 34.62

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 7 7 0 2.40 Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 215.51%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ubiquiti pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9.47% 23.80% 7.99% Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25%

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software. This segment also provides integrated antenna and transport solutions; and a range of service portfolio covering network deployment and support. The Digital Services segment offers software-based solutions for business support systems, operational support systems, communication services, core networks, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment provides networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to telecom operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment includes emerging businesses comprising Internet of Things; iconectiv; Cradlepoint that offers wireless edge WAN 4G and 5G enterprise solutions; and Red Bee Media, MediaKind, and other new businesses. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

