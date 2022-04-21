Reviewing Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and William Penn Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A William Penn Bancorporation 15.06% 1.89% 0.49%

0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Third Coast Bancshares and William Penn Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 William Penn Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.90%. William Penn Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than William Penn Bancorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and William Penn Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.88 $11.42 million N/A N/A William Penn Bancorporation $28.16 million 6.72 $3.78 million $0.28 44.54

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorporation.

Summary

William Penn Bancorporation beats Third Coast Bancshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides one- to four-family residential and investor commercial real estate, non-residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial business and consumer, residential and commercial construction, and land loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit, small business administration loans, and CDARS. In addition, the company provides business credit cards, mobile deposits, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, wire transfers; and notary public, night depository, and cash management services, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. The company offers its services through twelve full-service branch offices in Bucks and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania; and Burlington and Camden Counties, New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

