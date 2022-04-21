RH (NYSE:RH) CFO Sells $777,700.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RH stock traded down $10.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.35. 653,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a 52-week low of $313.85 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.