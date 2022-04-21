RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells $974,031.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RH traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.35. 653,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,559. RH has a twelve month low of $313.85 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in RH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its position in RH by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

