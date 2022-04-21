RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 28.75%.

RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 404,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,792. The company has a market cap of $27.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,092,893 shares of company stock worth $534,863. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.42% of RiceBran Technologies worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

