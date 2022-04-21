Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.57) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 6,700 ($87.17). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($94.98) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,676 ($73.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,850.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,243.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.