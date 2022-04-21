Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,200 Price Target at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.20) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,410 ($83.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,734 ($74.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £92.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,850.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,243.73. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

