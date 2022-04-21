Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,730 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,730 ($74.55) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,803.08 ($75.50).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock traded down GBX 292 ($3.80) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,850 ($76.11). The company had a trading volume of 4,492,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,850.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,243.73. The company has a market capitalization of £94.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.