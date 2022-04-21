Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,780 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,780 ($75.20) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,410 ($83.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,806.92 ($75.55).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,716 ($74.37) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,850.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,243.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

