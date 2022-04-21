Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,100 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 6,700 ($87.17) to GBX 6,500 ($84.57) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,410 ($83.40) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,734 ($74.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,850.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,243.73. The company has a market cap of £92.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

