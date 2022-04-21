Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($75.20) to GBX 5,730 ($74.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,803.08 ($75.50).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,689 ($74.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of £92.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,850.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,243.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

