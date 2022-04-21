Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($68.96) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86) in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,420.06.
NYSE RIO opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
