Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,730

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,780 ($75.20) to GBX 5,730 ($74.55) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($68.96) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86) in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,545.77.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $5.86 on Thursday, hitting $74.84. 279,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,072. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

