Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS RTNTF remained flat at $$90.78 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $106.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

