Rio2 Limited Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Rio2 in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Rio2 from C$0.93 to C$1.63 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CVE RIO opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of C$190.75 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65. Rio2 has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$0.87.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

