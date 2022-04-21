Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 83.59.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 36.23 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 33.46 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 48.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $6,031,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

