RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLI stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.68. 174,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.45. RLI has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $117.84.

Get RLI alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RLI by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.