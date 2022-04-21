RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

RLJ stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 105,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,418. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

