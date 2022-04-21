Robert Letterio Oliva Acquires 5,000 Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Stock

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) Director Robert Letterio Oliva bought 5,000 shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $11,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,358.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,419. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

