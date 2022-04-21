Robert Muraro Sells 10,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,211. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -714.75 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

