Robert W. Baird Raises Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $23.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.