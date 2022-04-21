Robert Watson Sells 100,000 Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,561,280.25).
Robert Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 28th, Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.11), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($655,737.70).
Shares of Hilton Food Group stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,208 ($15.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,884. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,127.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,133.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.47. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 988 ($12.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,290 ($16.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HFG shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.66) to GBX 1,200 ($15.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.95) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,357.50 ($17.66).
Hilton Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
Recommended Stories
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.