Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1,558.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

