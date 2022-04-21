Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance has been solid, driven by strong demand for coronavirus tests, recently launched drugs and diagnostics platforms. Core pharmaceuticals business is showing signs of recovery from COVID-19 disruptions. The diagnostics division maintains its stellar performance on strong demand for COVID-19 tests and other diagnostics platforms. Strong growth in Ocrevus, Evrysdi, Tecentriq and Hemlibra continues to counter biosimilar competition for legacy drugs like Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera. Approval of new drugs should also boost the top line. However, biosimilar competition for key drugs weighs on its performance. The decline in sales of legacy drugs due to generic competition has also affected revenues. Moreover, the outlook for 2022 was lackluster. The stock has underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get Roche alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.67.

RHHBY stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Roche has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roche by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roche (RHHBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.