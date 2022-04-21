Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.396 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 356,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,095,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

