Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RCI. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 536.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 58,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 262,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

