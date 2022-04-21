Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.
Rogers Communications stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 83.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 727,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 330,754 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 815,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,074,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
