Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 83.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 727,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 330,754 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 815,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,074,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

