Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCI. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 18,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,789. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 536.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 109,957 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 58,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 262,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

