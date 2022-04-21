Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCI. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,668,000 after acquiring an additional 517,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

