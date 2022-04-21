Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCI. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.
Shares of RCI stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,668,000 after acquiring an additional 517,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
