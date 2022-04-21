Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCI.B. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.85.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$74.91. 504,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,958. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.38. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$56.00 and a 1-year high of C$80.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

