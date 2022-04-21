Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.85.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$74.91. 504,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The stock has a market cap of C$37.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$69.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.36. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$56.00 and a 52 week high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

