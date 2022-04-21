Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.85.

RCI.B stock traded down C$1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$74.91. The company had a trading volume of 504,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$56.00 and a 52 week high of C$80.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.36. The stock has a market cap of C$37.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

