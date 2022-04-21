Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$80.00 at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.85.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE RCI.B traded down C$1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$74.91. 504,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,958. The firm has a market cap of C$37.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.