Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.32.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.