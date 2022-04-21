Roku (ROKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Roku has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROKU opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

