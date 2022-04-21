Rollins (NYSE:ROL) & Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Head to Head Comparison

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) and Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rollins and Vacasa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.42 billion 7.01 $350.69 million $0.71 48.61 Vacasa $889.06 million 3.65 -$142.03 million N/A N/A

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and Vacasa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 14.47% 31.49% 17.31% Vacasa N/A N/A -2.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rollins and Vacasa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vacasa 0 3 5 0 2.63

Rollins presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.91%. Vacasa has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.64%. Given Vacasa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vacasa is more favorable than Rollins.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Vacasa shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rollins beats Vacasa on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers traditional and baiting termite protection, as well as ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

