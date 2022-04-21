Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Societe Generale cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.57) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.74) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

