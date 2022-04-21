Rosenblatt Securities Increases MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $395.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $383.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.56.
Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $273.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.23. MarketAxess has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $533.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
