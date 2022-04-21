Rosenblatt Securities Increases MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $395.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $383.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.56.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $273.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.23. MarketAxess has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $533.36.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.