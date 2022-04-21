Roth Capital Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $625.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,127.77.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $13.30 on Thursday, hitting $511.70. 72,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify has a one year low of $510.02 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,092.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Shopify shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

