Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will post sales of $26.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.92 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $173.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $176.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $254.78 million, with estimates ranging from $249.05 million to $257.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

