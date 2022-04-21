Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €107.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €107.00 ($115.05) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($105.38) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €106.07 ($114.05).

BMW traded up €1.78 ($1.91) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €78.02 ($83.89). 1,477,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($107.98).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

