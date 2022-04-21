Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €174.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) received a €174.00 ($187.10) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($160.22) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €164.11 ($176.46).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up €2.20 ($2.37) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €121.40 ($130.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €123.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €134.67. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($140.70).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.