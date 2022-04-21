Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,500 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,730 ($74.55) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($74.16) to GBX 6,700 ($87.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,803.08 ($75.50).

Shares of LON:RIO traded down GBX 292 ($3.80) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,850 ($76.11). 4,492,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,312. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,850.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,243.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £94.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

