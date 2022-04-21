Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $110.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

NYSE CMA opened at $87.10 on Thursday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $145,451,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 241.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

